Magyar vows to arrest Israeli PM on Hungarian territory

Hungary's incoming Prime Minister Peter Magyar has made it clear that his country will be obligated to arrest Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu at the request of the International Criminal Court (ICC) if he enters Hungarian territory.

Magyar will implement the ICC ruling regarding Netanyahu

What is important to understand is that the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Netanyahu in November 2024 on suspicion of committing war crimes and crimes against humanity.

ICC members are required to detain individuals for whom such warrants have been issued, but not all countries adhere to this rule.

For example, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban refused to arrest the Israeli leader when he visited Budapest a year ago.

Thus, on the eve of this visit, Orban publicly announced Hungary's withdrawal from the ICC and also guaranteed Netanyahu immunity.

Despite this, Magyar has already confirmed that he is determined to stop the process of his country's withdrawal from the ISS by June 2.

Moreover, he explained what this would mean for Netanyahu's planned visit this fall.