Magyar vows to arrest Israeli PM on Hungarian territory
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Magyar vows to arrest Israeli PM on Hungarian territory

Magyar will implement the ICC ruling regarding Netanyahu
Читати українською
Source:  Politico

Hungary's incoming Prime Minister Peter Magyar has made it clear that his country will be obligated to arrest Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu at the request of the International Criminal Court (ICC) if he enters Hungarian territory.

Points of attention

  • The situation highlights the complexities of balancing diplomatic relations with the legal obligations of ICC member states, raising questions about Hungary's stance on international justice and human rights.
  • The looming visit of Netanyahu to Hungary poses a test for Magyar's government in upholding the rule of law and ensuring compliance with international legal standards, setting a precedent for future interactions with ICC warrants.

Magyar will implement the ICC ruling regarding Netanyahu

What is important to understand is that the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Netanyahu in November 2024 on suspicion of committing war crimes and crimes against humanity.

ICC members are required to detain individuals for whom such warrants have been issued, but not all countries adhere to this rule.

For example, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban refused to arrest the Israeli leader when he visited Budapest a year ago.

Thus, on the eve of this visit, Orban publicly announced Hungary's withdrawal from the ICC and also guaranteed Netanyahu immunity.

Despite this, Magyar has already confirmed that he is determined to stop the process of his country's withdrawal from the ISS by June 2.

Moreover, he explained what this would mean for Netanyahu's planned visit this fall.

If a country is a member of the ICC and a person wanted by the ICC enters our territory, then that person must be taken into custody.

Peter Magyar

Peter Magyar

Future Prime Minister of Hungary

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