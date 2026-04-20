Magyar is preparing to become the Prime Minister of Hungary - when will it happen?

On April 17, the future Prime Minister of Hungary, Peter Magyar, held a meeting with representatives of the political forces that entered parliament, and also agreed with them on the date of approval of the new government - this will happen on May 9.

Magyar prepares to lead Hungarian government

According to journalists, representatives of "Tysy", "Fidesz", the Christian Democratic People's Party and Mi Hazánk ("Our Homeland") were present during the consultation.

The media immediately drew attention to the fact that the current head of the Hungarian government, Viktor Orban, did not attend this meeting.

Instead, the Fidesz political force was represented by its chief of staff, Gergely Guias.

Everyone present very quickly agreed that the inaugural session of the National Assembly would be held on May 9.

Moreover, it is stated that the Prime Minister will be elected on the same day.

What is important to understand is that, according to the Hungarian constitution, only the president of the country has the right to convene the first session of parliament.

According to insiders, during the consultations, the representatives also agreed that the opposition would have more vice-presidential positions in parliament than before — one from each party.

As mentioned earlier, the current Prime Minister of Hungary, Viktor Orban, in his first interview after his election defeat, stated that he accepts full responsibility for the result, which put his Fidesz party into opposition.