Air defense destroyed all drones during new Russian attack
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Ukraine
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Air defense destroyed all drones during new Russian attack

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Not a single Russian drone reached its target
Читати українською

May 10 marked the second day of the so-called “silence regime” between Ukraine and Russia, which the Russian Federation violated in the first minutes of May 9. During the previous night, the enemy attacked peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages with 27 strike drones — the air defense forces were able to eliminate all targets.

Points of attention

  • The ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia highlights the importance of advanced air defense technologies in modern warfare.
  • Ukrainian soldiers remain vigilant and committed to defending their country against foreign threats, emphasizing unity and determination in the face of adversity.

Not a single Russian drone reached its target

As reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, a new enemy attack on Ukraine began at 00:00 on May 10.

Last night, the enemy's air attack was carried out using 27 Shahed, Gerber, Italmas attack UAVs and Parody-type simulator drones.

This time, Russian drones flew from the directions of Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Millerovo — the Russian Federation.

The air attack was repelled by electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 27 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerber, Italmas type and Parody simulator drones. No hits were recorded. Let's hold the sky! Together — to victory! — call on Ukrainian soldiers.

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