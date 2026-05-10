Air defense destroyed all drones during new Russian attack

May 10 marked the second day of the so-called “silence regime” between Ukraine and Russia, which the Russian Federation violated in the first minutes of May 9. During the previous night, the enemy attacked peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages with 27 strike drones — the air defense forces were able to eliminate all targets.

Not a single Russian drone reached its target

As reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, a new enemy attack on Ukraine began at 00:00 on May 10.

Last night, the enemy's air attack was carried out using 27 Shahed, Gerber, Italmas attack UAVs and Parody-type simulator drones.

This time, Russian drones flew from the directions of Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Millerovo — the Russian Federation.

The air attack was repelled by electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.