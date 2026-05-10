8 people injured as a result of Russian shelling of Kharkiv region

Over the past 24 hours, Russian invaders have been attacking Kharkiv and 7 settlements in the Kharkiv region. According to the latest data, 8 civilians, including two children, were injured as a result of the shelling.

Consequences of Russia's attacks on the Kharkiv region

In Kharkiv, women aged 74, 70, 32 and two 8-year-old boys suffered acute stress reactions; in the village of Stetskivka, Velykoburlutsk community, men aged 37 and 43 and a 36-year-old woman were injured. The enemy attacked the Industrial District of Kharkiv with a UAV. Oleg Sinegubov Head of the Kharkiv Oblast

The enemy used various types of weapons to attack the Kharkiv region, namely:

5 "Lightning" type UAVs;

3 fpv drones;

14 UAVs (type to be determined).

This time, civilian infrastructure facilities came under enemy attacks:

apartment building in Kharkiv;

2 private houses in the Bogodukhov district;

car in the Kupyansky district.

According to Oleg Synegubov, the transit evacuation point in Lozova received 253 people per day.

What is important to understand is that a total of 33,262 people have been registered at the Point since its inception.

It is also indicated that 10 combat clashes took place in the South Slobozhansky and Kupyansky directions over the past day.