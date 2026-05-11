There have been 38 clashes between the AFU and the Russian Army since the beginning of the day

Since the beginning of the day, the aggressor has attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 38 times.
Points of attention
- Since the start of the day, there have been 38 clashes between the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) and the Russian Army.
- The Russian aggressor has launched multiple attacks using various weapons, including artillery and multiple rocket systems on different enemy directions and settlements.
Current situation on the front on May 11
Operational information as of 16:00 on 05/11/2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
In the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 29 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, three of which were carried out using multiple launch rocket systems.
In the South Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units three times in the areas of the settlements of Vovchansk and Krasne Pershe.
In the Lyman direction today, the enemy launched seven assaults in the areas of the settlements of Lyman, Drobysheve, Zarichne, and Ozerne. One battle is still ongoing.
In the Slavyansk direction, the Defense Forces successfully repelled one attempt by the invaders to advance in the Riznykivka area.
In the Kostyantynivka direction, the invaders carried out eight attacks near the settlements of Pleshchiivka, Kostyantynivka, Illinivka, and Kucheriv Yar. Two clashes are ongoing.
In the Pokrovsky direction, since the beginning of the day, the invaders have tried 12 times to push our soldiers out of the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Rodynske, Novooleksandrivka, Hryshyne, Kotlyne, Udachne, Muravka, Novopidhorodne, Molodetske and in the direction of Novopavlivka. Four clashes are ongoing so far.
In the Hulyaipil direction, the Defense Forces successfully repelled five enemy attacks towards the settlements of Dobropillya, Staroukrainka, and Zaliznychne.
In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked twice in the Stepnohirske area.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-