There have been 38 clashes between the AFU and the Russian Army since the beginning of the day

Operational information as of 16:00 on 05/11/2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 29 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, three of which were carried out using multiple launch rocket systems.

In the South Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units three times in the areas of the settlements of Vovchansk and Krasne Pershe.

In the Lyman direction today, the enemy launched seven assaults in the areas of the settlements of Lyman, Drobysheve, Zarichne, and Ozerne. One battle is still ongoing.

In the Slavyansk direction, the Defense Forces successfully repelled one attempt by the invaders to advance in the Riznykivka area.