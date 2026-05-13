Watch: Ukrainian Armed Forces fighters evacuated four people in Donetsk region using IRC
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Ukraine
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Watch: Ukrainian Armed Forces fighters evacuated four people in Donetsk region using IRC

ground drone
Читати українською
Source:  Third Army Corps

Soldiers of the Kraken Unmanned Systems Regiment of the Third Army Corps of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine evacuated four people in the Donetsk region using a ground robotic complex.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers successfully evacuated four individuals, including a wounded woman, in the Donetsk region using a ground robotic complex.
  • The operation involved the Kraken Unmanned Systems Regiment of the Third Army Corps, showcasing the military's advanced technology for humanitarian missions.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine evacuated 4 more people by ground drone

The Third Army Corps announced this on Facebook and released a video of the unique operation.

At one of the positions of the Third Army Corps in a front-line town in the Lyman region, four elderly people asked for help with evacuation. The rescue operation was launched by the operators of the Kraken PBS NRK¹⁶⁵⁴.

As noted in the Third Army Corps, the Silver Battalion soldiers coordinated an action plan for the safest possible transportation of local residents, including an injured woman. The evacuation was carried out in three stages: by ground drone, by boat, and then transferred to the hospital.

Civilians were successfully evacuated from the gray zone thanks to coordinated actions with the ARMA GROUP, GHOST UNIT, and the Civil-Military Cooperation Service.

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