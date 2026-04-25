Soldiers of the Third Army Corps of the Armed Forces of Ukraine evacuated a 77-year-old woman near Liman from the "gray zone." However, unlike usual measures, a ground robot was used for this task.

Ukrainian soldiers used IRC to rescue pensioner in Donetsk region

Pilots of the 60th Motorized Rifle Brigade noticed a woman moving along a road that had been shot at, and then decided to evacuate the elderly resident using a drone.

The soldiers of the Cerberus unmanned ground systems company took up the task. In order not to scare the woman, they covered the ground robotic complex with a blanket with the message: "Grandma, sit down!". Share

Fighters of the Third Corps of the Armed Forces of Ukraine indicate that the evacuated woman is 77 years old. She lived in her own house for 53 years, after which it was destroyed by the Russian military, and the operation itself lasted almost four hours.