With the help of the NRK. Ukrainian fighters saved an elderly woman in the Donetsk region — video
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Ukraine
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With the help of the NRK. Ukrainian fighters saved an elderly woman in the Donetsk region — video

IRC
Читати українською
Source:  Third Army Corps

Soldiers of the Third Army Corps of the Armed Forces of Ukraine evacuated a 77-year-old woman near Liman from the "gray zone." However, unlike usual measures, a ground robot was used for this task.

Points of attention

  • Pilots of the 60th Motorized Rifle Brigade noticed a woman moving along a road that was being shot at and rescued her with the help of an anti-aircraft gun.
  • Three more civilians who were leaving on foot were escorted by drones to the evacuation point.

Ukrainian soldiers used IRC to rescue pensioner in Donetsk region

Pilots of the 60th Motorized Rifle Brigade noticed a woman moving along a road that had been shot at, and then decided to evacuate the elderly resident using a drone.

The soldiers of the Cerberus unmanned ground systems company took up the task. In order not to scare the woman, they covered the ground robotic complex with a blanket with the message: "Grandma, sit down!".

Fighters of the Third Corps of the Armed Forces of Ukraine indicate that the evacuated woman is 77 years old. She lived in her own house for 53 years, after which it was destroyed by the Russian military, and the operation itself lasted almost four hours.

Three more civilians who were leaving on foot were escorted by drones to the evacuation point. Having reached the armored vehicle, the soldiers of the 1st mech battalion took the people out of the combat zone and handed them over to the representatives of the brigade's Central Military District, the military summarizes and calls on all civilians near the combat zone to evacuate in a timely manner.

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