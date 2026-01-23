Operation "Tvis". NRK helped medics save the life of a Ukrainian fighter — video

Rescue of a soldier on the 11th attempt: a joint evacuation operation to the NRC by the 1st Medical and 53rd Motorized Rifle Brigade of the Third Army Corps was successful.
Operation “Tvis”: medics saved the life of a Ukrainian soldier with the help of NRC
During a gun battle, a soldier from the 53rd Motorized Rifle Brigade was shot and found himself in a gray zone. A decision was made to urgently evacuate using robots.
The situation was complicated by the fact that the fighter was actually behind enemy positions.
The brigade made eight evacuation attempts. But the command did not abandon its intentions to evacuate and fight for the soldier.
The First Medical Unit was involved in the operation. It was decided to use an NRC equipped with an armored capsule to transport the wounded.
After unsuccessful attempts and the loss of 2 NRCs, the 11th attempt was successful — the wounded man was evacuated, taken to a safe area, and provided with the necessary medical assistance.
The total length of the rescue route is 64 km; mission duration: 5 hours 58 minutes; average speed of the NRC during the mission is 14 km/h; maximum speed of the NRC during the mission is 34 km/h.
No matter how many attempts it takes. No matter how much equipment it takes. Every soldier deserves to be fought for, — they said in the First Separate Medical Battalion.
