Exclusive footage from the Pokrovsky direction - during a combat mission in the Donetsk region, special forces of the operational group of the GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine "Iron Group" used the "Lyut" IRC equipped with a combat module.

“Rage” near Pokrovskoe: how the NRK cover the DIU fighters with fire at the front

The robotic complex, which was deployed at the front line, controlled a designated sector and exerted fire on the Russian occupiers — thanks to "Fury", the GUR fighters were able to safely maneuver and improve their tactical position.

In the process of waging an asymmetric war with the Russian occupation army, the NRCs are playing an increasingly important role.