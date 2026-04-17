DIU warns of new Russian ground offensive in southeastern Ukraine

Russia is preparing a new ground offensive in southeastern Ukraine and aims to capture the entire Donbas by September, said Vadym Skibitsky, deputy head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Defense Ministry.
Points of attention
- DIU warns of a new ground offensive by Russia in southeastern Ukraine with the aim to capture all of Donbas by September.
- Russian troops are intensifying ballistic missile strikes on Ukrainian cities, while Ukraine lacks modern air defense systems to counter such attacks.
Russia has planned a new offensive in southeastern Ukraine
According to him, Russian troops are intensifying ballistic missile strikes on Ukrainian cities.
Moscow produces about 60 Iskander missiles per month and has expanded the number of launchers, while Ukraine lacks modern air defense systems, such as the American Patriot systems, to protect the entire country.
He warned that critical infrastructure, especially energy facilities, were seriously damaged by Russian airstrikes in the winter and remain extremely vulnerable as Moscow continues to refine its strike tactics.
Skibitsky noted that Russia's increasingly intense missile and drone attacks are part of a broader effort to destroy critical infrastructure and prepare the battlefield ahead of a new spring-summer offensive operation.
Thus, Skibitsky noted, Moscow is demonstrating that it does not take negotiations seriously, but on the contrary, plans to continue the war.
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