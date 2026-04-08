DIu completed the last Russian railway ferry in Kerch
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Ukraine
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DIu completed the last Russian railway ferry in Kerch

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
DIU's new success in Crimea — first details
Читати українською

Ukrainian soldiers managed to successfully neutralize the last railway ferry of the Russian invaders in Kerch, which is called "Slavyanin".

Points of attention

  • Previously, GUR disabled another Russian railway ferry, 'Avangard', emphasizing the systematic destruction of the aggressor's logistical capabilities by Ukrainian forces.
  • The continuous success in disrupting the Russian forces' supply chain underscores the persistence and dedication of Ukrainian intelligence officers in defending their country against the invading forces.

DIU's new success in Crimea — first details

The Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine made an official statement on this matter on April 8.

They clarified that a new successful operation against Russian forces in Crimea was carried out by the masters of the Department of Active Operations of the Ministry of Defense.

What is important to understand is that it took place on the night of April 5-6, 2026 in Kerch.

This time, the enemy "Slavyanin" came under powerful strikes from Ukrainian drones.

As noted in the GUR, this is the last railway ferry of the occupation army in the Kerch Strait that remained afloat.

“Slavyanin” played an important role in providing the Russian military contingent in temporarily occupied Crimea with fuel and lubricants, weapons, military equipment, and ammunition.

It is also worth recalling that last month, GUR special forces disabled another occupier railway ferry, the Avangard, and damaged the Slavyanin.

The systematic destruction of the aggressor's logistical capabilities continues! Glory to Ukraine! — added Ukrainian intelligence officers.

Photo: facebook.com/DefenceIntelligenceofUkraine

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