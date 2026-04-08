The commander of the Ukrainian Unmanned Systems Forces, Robert "Magyar" Brovdy, officially confirmed that his soldiers carried out powerful strikes on the oil terminal in Feodosia. In addition, SBS fighters successfully hunted down Russian "Buk", "Tor", "Zoopark" and visited a number of military lairs.

New successes of SBS — first details

According to “Magyar,” fuel tanks at the “Marine Oil Terminal” in Feodosia (TOT Crimea) were hit by its soldiers.

This operation was successfully implemented by the Birds of the 9th Battalion "Kairos" 414th arr. "Birds of the Magyar".

Moreover, we managed to defeat and destroy the enemy:

Buk-M3 air defense system at the Zaporizhia region military training center;

"Tor-M2" air defense system at the Donetsk region TOT;

rare radar station "Zoopark-1M" at the TOT of the Zaporizhia region.

As the SBS commander noted, this is a toxic radar complex for high-precision counter-battery warfare, which is a fierce enemy for the SOU artillery.