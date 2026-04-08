Watch: SBS hit oil terminal in Feodosia
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Ukraine
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Watch: SBS hit oil terminal in Feodosia

Forces of unmanned systems
New successes of SBS — first details
Читати українською

The commander of the Ukrainian Unmanned Systems Forces, Robert "Magyar" Brovdy, officially confirmed that his soldiers carried out powerful strikes on the oil terminal in Feodosia. In addition, SBS fighters successfully hunted down Russian "Buk", "Tor", "Zoopark" and visited a number of military lairs.

Points of attention

  • Numerous Russian MTZ warehouses were targeted and destroyed by SBS strikes, demonstrating their proficiency in disrupting enemy supply chains.
  • The commander highlighted the torching of UAV warehouses and a drone pre-flight training point by SBS pilots, underscoring their relentless pursuit of disrupting enemy operations.

New successes of SBS — first details

According to “Magyar,” fuel tanks at the “Marine Oil Terminal” in Feodosia (TOT Crimea) were hit by its soldiers.

This operation was successfully implemented by the Birds of the 9th Battalion "Kairos" 414th arr. "Birds of the Magyar".

Moreover, we managed to defeat and destroy the enemy:

  • Buk-M3 air defense system at the Zaporizhia region military training center;

  • "Tor-M2" air defense system at the Donetsk region TOT;

  • rare radar station "Zoopark-1M" at the TOT of the Zaporizhia region.

As the SBS commander noted, this is a toxic radar complex for high-precision counter-battery warfare, which is a fierce enemy for the SOU artillery.

Numerous worm warehouses of MTZ were hit and burned by the Birds of the 9th battalion "Kairos" of the 414th arr. SBS "Ptakhi Magyara" in the Sukhodilsk NP, TOT Luhansk region, and UAV warehouses and a drone pre-flight training point were torched in the Stepne NP, TOT Donetsk region, lit by pilots of the 413th separate SBS "Raid" regiment, — emphasized the SBS commander.

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