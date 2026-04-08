The moral decay of the Russian army is rapidly increasing

The Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine has received new evidence that the Russian invaders are facing an increasing number of problems at the front and beyond. Thus, the GUR intelligence officers have released another eloquent intercepted conversation of the occupiers.

The current situation in the Russian army — what became known

According to military intelligence officers, they successfully intercepted another conversation between the Russian invaders.

This audio actually illustrates the attitude towards service among different ethnic groups within enemy units.

"Kuban", I'm "Reaper", I say, a little further from us, five hundred meters, that's where the "Concrete" position is, there live Dagas [Dagestanis], they are always drunk, they don't work, they, in my opinion, in general, like, here, the mouth sits, stomps, — complains one of the soldiers of the Russian Federation. Share

In addition, it is stated that Russian commanders are afraid of representatives of other nations.

The main reason is that the latter are capable of revolting or complaining “upwards” — to their regional elites.

If something like this does happen, the commanders of enemy units risk serious problems, and the personnel themselves often do not recognize their authority.