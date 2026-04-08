The Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine has received new evidence that the Russian invaders are facing an increasing number of problems at the front and beyond. Thus, the GUR intelligence officers have released another eloquent intercepted conversation of the occupiers.
Points of attention
- The risk of serious problems for Russian commanders and the lack of recognition of authority among personnel highlight the underlying issues contributing to the moral decay of the Russian army.
- The Ukrainian Defense Ministry's GUR emphasizes the option of surrender for Russian military personnel who do not wish to die for Moscow, providing a pathway through the 'I Want to Live' project.
The current situation in the Russian army — what became known
According to military intelligence officers, they successfully intercepted another conversation between the Russian invaders.
This audio actually illustrates the attitude towards service among different ethnic groups within enemy units.
In addition, it is stated that Russian commanders are afraid of representatives of other nations.
The main reason is that the latter are capable of revolting or complaining “upwards” — to their regional elites.
If something like this does happen, the commanders of enemy units risk serious problems, and the personnel themselves often do not recognize their authority.
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- Category
- Politics
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- Category
- Ukraine
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- Додати до обраного
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