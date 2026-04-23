Russian troops have once again launched a suicide assault on foreign mercenaries, this time against a group of Kenyan citizens. One of them was identified by the “I Want to Live” project, DIU reports.

DIU reported the liquidation of a group of Russian mercenaries from Kenya

Among those killed was Kenyan citizen Nyambura Eric Mwangi, born in 2003.

Together with three other Kenyans — Wanjiru Joseph Kamau, Karithi Joel Ngure, and Kibet Ronald Kipkurui — he arrived in Yaroslavl on October 23–24, 2025. Share

Recall that during this same period, other deceased Kenyans arrived, about whom the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's GUR reported on February 6 — Ombwori Denis Bagaku and Wahome Simon Gitittu.

There they signed contracts and were sent to a training center, where they received only a week and a half of training. After that, Mwangi received the position of radio operator and was sent to the front.

However, he did not serve in his specialty — he was transferred to an assault unit. At the beginning of the year, he was involved in assault operations near the settlement of Borova in the Kharkiv region.

According to preliminary data, Mwangi died as a result of a Ukrainian mortar strike while attempting to cross the kill zone.

Despite the agreements reached by the Kremlin with individual African countries to stop recruiting their citizens, this process has not stopped and continues — the personal data of 2,965 citizens of African countries who signed contracts with the armed forces of the Russian Federation have been identified. Share

The top ten countries from which the largest number of mercenaries originate include: Kenya, Egypt, Cameroon, Ghana, Nigeria, Uganda, Algeria, Mali, South Sudan, and the Republic of South Africa.

As of August 2025, at least 316 African mercenaries have been confirmed dead. The actual toll is likely much higher.