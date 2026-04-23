Russian troops have once again launched a suicide assault on foreign mercenaries, this time against a group of Kenyan citizens. One of them was identified by the “I Want to Live” project, DIU reports.
Points of attention
- The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated a group of Russian mercenaries from Kenya, including a Kenyan citizen Nyambura Eric Mwangi, highlighting the risks of participating in hostilities in foreign territories.
- The recruitment of mercenaries from African countries by the Russian armed forces continues, with alarming numbers of casualties among these foreign fighters.
DIU reported the liquidation of a group of Russian mercenaries from Kenya
Among those killed was Kenyan citizen Nyambura Eric Mwangi, born in 2003.
Recall that during this same period, other deceased Kenyans arrived, about whom the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's GUR reported on February 6 — Ombwori Denis Bagaku and Wahome Simon Gitittu.
There they signed contracts and were sent to a training center, where they received only a week and a half of training. After that, Mwangi received the position of radio operator and was sent to the front.
However, he did not serve in his specialty — he was transferred to an assault unit. At the beginning of the year, he was involved in assault operations near the settlement of Borova in the Kharkiv region.
According to preliminary data, Mwangi died as a result of a Ukrainian mortar strike while attempting to cross the kill zone.
The top ten countries from which the largest number of mercenaries originate include: Kenya, Egypt, Cameroon, Ghana, Nigeria, Uganda, Algeria, Mali, South Sudan, and the Republic of South Africa.
As of August 2025, at least 316 African mercenaries have been confirmed dead. The actual toll is likely much higher.
The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine warns foreign citizens against traveling to the Russian Federation and any work on the territory of the aggressor state. A trip to Russia is a real chance to end up in a suicide attack squad and, ultimately, to rot on Ukrainian soil.
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