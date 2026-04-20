Watch: DIU hit 2 large landing ships and radar in Crimea

On the night of April 18-19, the masters of the special unit of the GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine “Primary” in the temporarily occupied Crimea successfully struck two large landing ships of the aggressor state of Russia - the VDK of project 775 “Yamal” and the VDK of project 1171 “Nikolai Filchenkov”.

New “bavovna” from DIU in Crimea

At the time of the strike, enemy ships belonging to the Russian Black Sea Fleet were in the Sevastopol Bay.

The Project 775 Yamal is a 1988-built ship, 112.5 meters long and capable of carrying up to 500 tons of cargo, including armored vehicles and troops. The estimated cost of the ship is over $80 million.

The Project 1171 VDK "Nikolai Filchenkov" is a 1975 ship with a displacement of up to 1,000 tons, which allows it to transport dozens of armored vehicles and a large landing contingent. The estimated cost of the ship is over $70 million.

Both ships that Russia used in its criminal war against Ukraine have been put out of action.

As part of the operation in temporarily occupied Sevastopol, reconnaissance units also destroyed the enemy’s “Podlyot-K1” radar station. The approximate cost of the radar complex is $5 million.