DIU special forces shared a video of successful combat operations in the Zaporizhia direction
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Ukraine
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DIU special forces shared a video of successful combat operations in the Zaporizhia direction

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
DIU
Читати українською

Drone strikes and close combat: GUR special forces successfully eliminate the enemy in the Zaporizhia direction.

Points of attention

  • DIU special forces conduct successful combat operations in the Zaporizhia direction.
  • Drone strikes and close combat techniques are utilized by GUR special forces to eliminate the enemy.
  • Military intelligence actions significantly complicate the enemy's maneuvers and block its advance towards the regional center.

DIU showed a video of weekly special operations in the Zaporizhia direction

Fighters of the Department of Active Operations of the Military District of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine continue to implement effective operations in Zaporizhia.

Over the past week, reconnaissance units have conducted a series of effective raids, during which they destroyed and cleared the positions of the occupation forces, where the enemy was concentrating units to prepare offensive actions.

Strike drones of various types are actively used to destroy enemy shelters, warehouses, and logistical routes.

The actions of military intelligence significantly complicate the enemy's maneuvers and block its advance towards the regional center.

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