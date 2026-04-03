SBS and GUR birds destroyed 4 aircraft and the control base of heavy UAVs "Orion", an AN-72P aircraft and the radar "Sword" at the Kirovske AE in Crimea. This was reported by the commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Robert "Magyar" Brovdi.

New “bavovna” in Crimea: what is known

On the night of April 2, the Birds of the 1st SBS OC and the 9th GUR Department paid a courtesy visit to the base and pre-flight training point for the latest and most expensive Orion strike and reconnaissance UAVs. Share

“Orion” is a drone capable of staying in the air for 24 hours at a depth of 250-300 km, conducting reconnaissance and carrying up to 250 kg of weapons (missiles or bombs) at an altitude of up to 7.5 km.

This lair was completely destroyed at the Kirovskoe AE in the Krasnosilske district of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea. The destruction of 4 Orion UAVs was confirmed. Robert “Magyar” Brody Commander of the SBS

An An-72P transport aircraft and a Soviet mobile two-coordinate all-round radar station P-37 "Sword" were also discovered and destroyed there.