SBS and GUR birds destroyed 4 aircraft and the control base of heavy UAVs "Orion", an AN-72P aircraft and the radar "Sword" at the Kirovske AE in Crimea. This was reported by the commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Robert "Magyar" Brovdi.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian forces, led by Commander Robert Brovdy, successfully destroyed 4 planes, an Orion drone base, an AN-72P aircraft, and a radar station in Crimea.
- The joint operation by the SBS and GUR resulted in the destruction of 4 Orion UAVs capable of conducting reconnaissance and carrying weapons at high altitudes.
New “bavovna” in Crimea: what is known
“Orion” is a drone capable of staying in the air for 24 hours at a depth of 250-300 km, conducting reconnaissance and carrying up to 250 kg of weapons (missiles or bombs) at an altitude of up to 7.5 km.
An An-72P transport aircraft and a Soviet mobile two-coordinate all-round radar station P-37 "Sword" were also discovered and destroyed there.
The attack was carried out by Ukrainian Navy middle strike FP-2 weapons with a 60-100 kg warhead.
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