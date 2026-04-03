Watch: USF and DIU destroyed 4 planes and an Orion drone base in Crimea
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Events
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Watch: USF and DIU destroyed 4 planes and an Orion drone base in Crimea

Forces of unmanned systems
bavovna
Читати українською

SBS and GUR birds destroyed 4 aircraft and the control base of heavy UAVs "Orion", an AN-72P aircraft and the radar "Sword" at the Kirovske AE in Crimea. This was reported by the commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Robert "Magyar" Brovdi.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian forces, led by Commander Robert Brovdy, successfully destroyed 4 planes, an Orion drone base, an AN-72P aircraft, and a radar station in Crimea.
  • The joint operation by the SBS and GUR resulted in the destruction of 4 Orion UAVs capable of conducting reconnaissance and carrying weapons at high altitudes.

New “bavovna” in Crimea: what is known

On the night of April 2, the Birds of the 1st SBS OC and the 9th GUR Department paid a courtesy visit to the base and pre-flight training point for the latest and most expensive Orion strike and reconnaissance UAVs.

“Orion” is a drone capable of staying in the air for 24 hours at a depth of 250-300 km, conducting reconnaissance and carrying up to 250 kg of weapons (missiles or bombs) at an altitude of up to 7.5 km.

This lair was completely destroyed at the Kirovskoe AE in the Krasnosilske district of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea. The destruction of 4 Orion UAVs was confirmed.

Robert “Magyar” Brody

Robert “Magyar” Brody

Commander of the SBS

An An-72P transport aircraft and a Soviet mobile two-coordinate all-round radar station P-37 "Sword" were also discovered and destroyed there.

The attack was carried out by Ukrainian Navy middle strike FP-2 weapons with a 60-100 kg warhead.

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