DIU published data on the production of Russian Su-57 fighters

The GUR has disclosed data on over a hundred enterprises involved in the production of Russian Su-57 fighters.

DIU revealed data on unsanctioned enterprises producing Su-57 in Russia

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine's Directorate of Defense publishes an interactive 3D model and information about 103 enterprises of the cooperation for the production of Su-57 multi-role fighters.

Among the identified enterprises:

St. Petersburg OJSC "Krasny Oktyabr" is a manufacturer of auxiliary power units — gas turbine engines-power units for the Su-57;

The National Institute of Aviation Technology, which is involved in the development of the design of multifunctional silicate glazing for the aircraft cabin;

The Institute of Theoretical and Applied Electrodynamics of the Russian Academy of Sciences, which develops and performs work on applying radio-absorbing coatings to aircraft parts;

"YashV Avia" LLC is a manufacturer of aviation tires for Su-57 fighters.

It is noted that a third of these enterprises are still not subject to restrictions by any of the countries of the sanctions coalition, which allows them to maintain access to foreign technologies and component bases necessary for the development of Russian combat aircraft.

Power steering data

The Su-57 is a Russian 5th generation multirole fighter aircraft. The aircraft made its first flight on January 29, 2010.