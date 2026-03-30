The DIU has published data on 51 vessels of the Russian shadow fleet

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has published a list of 51 vessels that contribute to Russian aggression against Ukraine.

War&Sanctions: new data from the DIU about the Russian shadow fleet

The “Naval Vessels” section of the War&Sanctions portal has published a list of 51 vessels that the Russian Federation uses as a resource to fill its military treasury with petrodollars and continue its aggression against Ukraine.

The update includes oil tankers that provide sea exports of Russian oil and petroleum products, as well as cargo ships that cooperate with the Russian Federation and enter closed ports in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine — in particular, Mariupol and Kerch. Share

Russia systematically uses maritime logistics not only to export energy, but also to export stolen Ukrainian resources — grain, ore, coal. At the same time, the Russian Federation is trying to integrate the captured territories into its own economic system, opening Ukrainian ports to foreign ships.

To cover up such activities, Russia employs schemes using vessels under the flags of third states, in particular those that officially support the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

The key link in this logistics remains the ship captains — they are the ones who have complete information about the origin and nature of the cargo, as well as the routes they follow.

The Russian Federation's Shadow Fleet

The GUR calls on states that, within the framework of the work of the UN General Assembly, have confirmed their commitment to the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders to take measures to prevent and prevent cases of ships flying their flags entering closed seaports in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine;

The International Maritime Organization — to appeal to all member states about the need to comply with the regime of closed seaports in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine, to take appropriate measures against vessels that violate the specified regime; flag states — to strengthen control over the locations of sea vessels in order to prevent their entry into the water area of closed seaports in the occupied territory of Ukraine; partner countries — to introduce additional sanctions against Russian, foreign individuals, legal entities, and sea vessels involved in illegal commercial activities in the occupied territory of Ukraine.

Separately, the GUR appeals to the crews of sea vessels: participation in illegal operations in Ukrainian ports means complicity in aggression. The responsibility of ship captains for participation in Russian operations is inevitable.