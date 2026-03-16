A third of Russian Su-34 aircraft manufacturers are not under Western sanctions — DIU

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine's Defense Department publishes an interactive 3D model and data on the manufacturers of the main systems and components of the Su-34 fighter-bomber in the "Weapons Components" section of the War&Sanctions portal.

War&Sanctions: some manufacturers of Su-34 aircraft are still not under sanctions

The Russian multi-role fighter-bomber Su-34 is the main carrier of guided aerial bombs with universal guidance and correction modules (UGCM) and unified inter-service guidance munitions (UGCM).

They are one of the enemy's main means of striking ground targets at tactical and operational depths.

Today, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine's Directorate of Defense is publishing a list of 79 enterprises that are part of the cooperation for the production of fighter-bombers and their main components and systems.

Almost a third of them are not under the restrictions of any of the countries of the sanctions coalition, and therefore can continue to have access to the necessary foreign components and technologies. Share

Su-34

Among such enterprises:

JSC "NAVIGATOR" is a manufacturer of on-board equipment for the RSBN-85V short-range navigation radio system and other equipment from the Su-34 navigation system;

JSC "KOTLIN-NOVATOR", which repairs antennas for the aircraft's on-board radar station;

LLC "TD "VSMPO-AVISMA CORPORATION", which supplies products made of titanium alloys;

JSC "OKB ZENIT" is the manufacturer of the Su-34 on-board power supply systems.

Military intelligence of Ukraine continues its systematic work on collecting and disseminating data on the means that Russia uses in the war.