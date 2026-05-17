The AFU have repelled more than 40 assaults by the invaders since the beginning of the day

Operational information as of 16:00 on 05/17/2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Two clashes took place in the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions , the enemy launched two air strikes, used three guided bombs, and carried out 35 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops.

In the South Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units four times in the areas of the settlements of Vovchanski Khutory, Dvorichanske, and in the direction of Ternova and Kolodyazne.

In the Lyman direction, five clashes with the enemy have occurred since the beginning of the day in the direction of the settlements of Lyman, Drobysheve, and Zarichne.