The AFU have repelled more than 40 assaults by the invaders since the beginning of the day

Since the beginning of the day, the aggressor has attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 46 times.
Points of attention
- The Armed Forces of Ukraine have successfully repelled more than 40 assaults by the aggressors since the beginning of the day amid the ongoing Russian invasion.
- Intense clashes and attacks have been reported in various directions, with enemy air strikes, shelling of settlements, and attempted offensives against Ukrainian troops.
Current situation on the front on May 17
Operational information as of 16:00 on 05/17/2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Two clashes took place in the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions , the enemy launched two air strikes, used three guided bombs, and carried out 35 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops.
In the South Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units four times in the areas of the settlements of Vovchanski Khutory, Dvorichanske, and in the direction of Ternova and Kolodyazne.
In the Lyman direction, five clashes with the enemy have occurred since the beginning of the day in the direction of the settlements of Lyman, Drobysheve, and Zarichne.
In the Slavyansk direction, the Defense Forces successfully repelled one attempt by the invaders to advance towards Rai-Oleksandrivka.
In the Kostyantynivka direction, the invaders carried out 14 attacks near Kostyantynivka, Ivano-Frankivka, Illinivka, Rusyn Yar, Toretske, Sofiivka, and in the direction of Vilne. Three clashes are still ongoing.
In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the invaders have tried 10 times to push our soldiers out of the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Rodynske, Novooleksandrivka, Hryshyne, Udachne, and Molodetske. One battle is ongoing.
In the Hulyaipil direction, the Defense Forces successfully repelled nine enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Zlagoda, Varvarivka and towards Novy Zaporizhzhia, Zaliznychny, and Charivny. Two more clashes are ongoing.
In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy conducted one unsuccessful offensive operation in the Belogorie area.
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