The AFU neutralized more than 50 invaders in the Pokrovske direction during the day

In total, 256 combat clashes have taken place since the beginning of this day. The defense forces continue to stop the enemy, destroy personnel and exhaust the combat potential of the occupiers, inflicting systematic fire damage.

Current situation in the Pokrovsky direction on May 27

Operational information as of 22:00 on 05/27/2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The enemy launched one missile strike, using one missile, carried out 43 air strikes, dropped 134 guided bombs. In addition, it engaged 5,392 kamikaze drones for destruction and carried out 1,929 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops.

In the Pokrovsky direction, the enemy carried out 47 attacks. The occupiers tried to advance in the areas of the settlements of Novooleksandrivka, Rodynske, Hryshyne, Zatyshok, Muravka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske and towards the settlements of Kucheriv Yar, Vilne, Serhiivka, Bilytske, Shevchenko, Myrne, Novopavlivka.

One clash is still ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, 41 occupiers were eliminated and 12 wounded in this direction today.

Nine units of enemy vehicles and six units of special equipment, one ground robotic complex, and a fuel and lubricants warehouse were destroyed. Share

A tank, three units of automobiles and one unit of special equipment, two guns, 124 personnel shelters, and an enemy UAV control point were damaged.