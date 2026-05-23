Situation in the Pokrovsk direction — the AFU neutralized 60 invaders

In total, 173 combat clashes have occurred on the front since the beginning of this day.

Current situation in the Pokrovsky direction on May 23

Operational information as of 22:00 on 05/23/2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The enemy carried out 55 air strikes, dropped 176 guided bombs. In addition, it engaged 4,177 kamikaze drones for destruction and carried out 1,954 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 36 attacks. The occupiers tried to advance in the areas of the settlements of Rodynske, Novooleksandrivka, Hryshyne, Serhiivka, Udachne, Molodetske and towards the settlements of Shevchenko, Bilytske, Novopavlivka.

One clash is still ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, 48 occupiers were eliminated and 12 wounded in this direction today.

Three enemy vehicles and eight special equipment units were destroyed, one UAV control point was destroyed, five vehicles and four guns were damaged. Share

190 unmanned aerial vehicles of various types were destroyed or suppressed.