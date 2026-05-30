Ukrainian soldiers neutralized over 40 occupiers in the Pokrovsk direction during the day

In total, 232 combat clashes have occurred on the front since the beginning of this day.

Current situation in the Pokrovsk direction on May 30

Operational information as of 22:00 on 05/30/2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The enemy carried out 53 air strikes, dropped 195 guided bombs. In addition, it used 5,867 kamikaze drones to destroy them and carried out 2,144 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops.

In the Pokrovsky direction, the enemy carried out 36 attacks. The occupiers tried to advance in the areas of the settlements of Rodynske, Zapovedne, Novooleksandrivka, Hryshyne, Udachne and towards the settlements of Kucheriv Yar, Toretske, Bilytske, Dorozhne, Shevchenko, Novopidhorodne.

Three clashes are still ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, today 23 occupiers were eliminated and 18 wounded in this direction; six vehicles and nine special enemy vehicles, as well as a fuel and fuel depot, were destroyed.