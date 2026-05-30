Ukrainian soldiers neutralized over 40 occupiers in the Pokrovsk direction during the day
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Ukraine
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Ukrainian soldiers neutralized over 40 occupiers in the Pokrovsk direction during the day

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
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Читати українською

In total, 232 combat clashes have occurred on the front since the beginning of this day.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian soldiers neutralized over 40 occupiers in the Pokrovsk direction during the day, with a total of 232 combat clashes occurring since the beginning of the day.
  • The enemy carried out 53 air strikes, dropped 195 guided bombs, and used 5,867 kamikaze drones in the ongoing conflict.

Current situation in the Pokrovsk direction on May 30

Operational information as of 22:00 on 05/30/2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The enemy carried out 53 air strikes, dropped 195 guided bombs. In addition, it used 5,867 kamikaze drones to destroy them and carried out 2,144 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops.

In the Pokrovsky direction, the enemy carried out 36 attacks. The occupiers tried to advance in the areas of the settlements of Rodynske, Zapovedne, Novooleksandrivka, Hryshyne, Udachne and towards the settlements of Kucheriv Yar, Toretske, Bilytske, Dorozhne, Shevchenko, Novopidhorodne.

Three clashes are still ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, today 23 occupiers were eliminated and 18 wounded in this direction; six vehicles and nine special enemy vehicles, as well as a fuel and fuel depot, were destroyed.

Eight vehicles and four special equipment, one artillery system, 14 personnel shelters and two enemy UAV control points were damaged. 202 unmanned aerial vehicles of various types were destroyed or suppressed.

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Situation in the Pokrovsk direction — the AFU neutralized more than 50 invaders
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