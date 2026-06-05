The AFU neutralized 60 invaders in the Pokrovsk direction during the day

In total, 215 combat clashes have occurred on the front since the beginning of this day.

Current situation in the Pokrovsk direction on June 5

Operational information as of 22:00 on 05.06.2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The enemy launched a missile strike using one missile and carried out 64 air strikes, dropped 188 guided bombs. In addition, it engaged 5,833 kamikaze drones for destruction and carried out 2,160 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops.

In the Pokrovsky direction, the enemy carried out 23 attacks.

The occupiers tried to advance in the areas of the settlements of Nykanorivka, Rodynske, Kotlyne, Hryshyne, Udachne, Novomykolaivka, Muravka and towards the settlements of Dorozhne and Novooleksandrivka.

According to preliminary estimates, 46 occupiers were eliminated and 14 were wounded in this direction today.

Five units of enemy vehicles and two units of special equipment and an enemy ammunition depot were destroyed. Share

Three artillery systems, four pieces of automotive equipment, 28 personnel shelters, and one enemy UAV control point were damaged. 279 unmanned aerial vehicles of various types were destroyed or suppressed.