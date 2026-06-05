Watch: AFU hit Russian drone launch point in Pokrovsk with airstrike

The Ukrainian Defense Forces launched an air strike on the center of Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, hitting the launch point of the Molniya attack UAVs and aerial reconnaissance of the Russian invaders.

The AFU bombed the Molniya launch site in Pokrovsk

The press service of the 7th Rapid Reaction Corps of the Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook and published the moment of the airstrike on the enemy UAV launch point in the central part of Pokrovsk.

As the military noted, Russian troops continue their attempts to accumulate forces and resources in Pokrovsk to support further offensive actions in the area of responsibility of the 7th Corps of the Russian Defense Ministry.

Among the invaders' priority tasks is to expand the network of drone launch points within the city, using residential buildings for this purpose.

In particular, places for taking off and controlling UAVs are being set up in concrete shelters, basements, and entrances of multi-story buildings. Share

Defense forces detect and destroy such targets.

The defense forces carried out an airstrike on the central part of Pokrovsk. According to available information, the Russians have set up a take-off and launch point for Molniya attack UAVs at the facility, and are also using it for aerial reconnaissance.