Oil refinery and oil depot on fire in Russia after drone attack — photos and video

On the morning of May 31, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced that its air defenses were allegedly able to neutralize 216 Ukrainian UAVs, although the exact number of drones that carried out the air attack was traditionally not disclosed. Currently, large-scale fires are known in the Saratov, Rostov, and Kirov regions.

“Cotton” in Russia on May 31 — first details and video

The Russian Defense Ministry claims that 216 Ukrainian aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles were intercepted and destroyed by regular air defense systems last night.

The air battle took place over the territories of Belgorod, Bryansk, Volgograd, Voronezh, Kursk, Lipetsk, Oryol, Rostov, Saratov regions, Krasnodar Territory, Crimea and the Sea of Azov. Share

According to eyewitnesses, an oil refinery is on fire in Saratov.

Local authorities reported damage to infrastructure as a result of the drone attack.

What is important to understand is that the Saratov Refinery is one of the oldest oil refining enterprises in the Russian Federation. The processing volume is about 5 million tons per year.

The enterprise produces over 20 types of products, including gasoline, diesel fuel, fuel oil, vacuum gas oil, and technical sulfur.

In addition, it is noted that an oil depot in Matveyev Kurgan, Rostov Region, was attacked at night.