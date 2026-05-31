Oil refinery and oil depot on fire in Russia after drone attack — photos and video
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Oil refinery and oil depot on fire in Russia after drone attack — photos and video

“Cotton” in Russia on May 31 — first details and video
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

On the morning of May 31, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced that its air defenses were allegedly able to neutralize 216 Ukrainian UAVs, although the exact number of drones that carried out the air attack was traditionally not disclosed. Currently, large-scale fires are known in the Saratov, Rostov, and Kirov regions.

Points of attention

  • Witnesses have captured photos and video footage of the fire at the Saratov refinery, emphasizing the extent of the destruction caused.
  • The incident highlights the vulnerability of critical infrastructure to drone attacks and raises concerns about the security of oil facilities in the region.

“Cotton” in Russia on May 31 — first details and video

The Russian Defense Ministry claims that 216 Ukrainian aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles were intercepted and destroyed by regular air defense systems last night.

The air battle took place over the territories of Belgorod, Bryansk, Volgograd, Voronezh, Kursk, Lipetsk, Oryol, Rostov, Saratov regions, Krasnodar Territory, Crimea and the Sea of Azov.

According to eyewitnesses, an oil refinery is on fire in Saratov.

Local authorities reported damage to infrastructure as a result of the drone attack.

What is important to understand is that the Saratov Refinery is one of the oldest oil refining enterprises in the Russian Federation. The processing volume is about 5 million tons per year.

The enterprise produces over 20 types of products, including gasoline, diesel fuel, fuel oil, vacuum gas oil, and technical sulfur.

In addition, it is noted that an oil depot in Matveyev Kurgan, Rostov Region, was attacked at night.

And in the morning it became known about a fire at the Lazarevo LVDS in the Kirov region.

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