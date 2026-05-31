Air battle between Russia and Ukraine: 212 targets neutralized
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Ukraine
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Air battle between Russia and Ukraine: 212 targets neutralized

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air defense successfully repels new Russian attack
Читати українською

As reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the night of May 30-31, Russian invaders attacked peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages with 229 Shahed attack UAVs (including jet-powered ones), Gerber, Italmas, and Parody-type simulator drones.

Points of attention

  • The ongoing conflict highlights the importance of following safety rules and the resilience of Ukrainian soldiers in defending their airspace against foreign aggression.
  • Stay updated on the developing situation and support Ukrainian forces as they continue to hold the sky and strive for victory in the face of adversity.

Air defense successfully repels new Russian attack

Russian drones flew from the following directions: Orel, Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — RF Gvardiyske — TOT AR Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defenses shot down/suppressed 212 enemy Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas UAVs and drones of other types in the north and east of the country.

14 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 11 locations, as well as the fall of downed UAVs (fragments of UAVs) at 5 locations.

The attack is ongoing, there are several enemy UAVs in Ukrainian airspace. Follow safety rules!

Let's hold the sky! Together — to victory! — call on Ukrainian soldiers.

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