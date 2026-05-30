Back in 2025, the head of state Volodymyr Zelensky ordered the Defense Forces of Ukraine to do everything possible to return the war to the territory of the aggressor country, Russia. The Main Intelligence Directorate implements this task daily, actively using long-range drones. Some of them can already cover a distance of 3,500 km.

Long-range drones are bringing war back to Russia

The head of the long-range drone group of the Vector military intelligence agency made a statement on this occasion.

According to him, the "Furious" strike drone is actually the founder of Ukrainian deep strikes.

What is important to understand is that this is the first drone to regularly fly over 1,000 kilometers.

As of today, Ukrainian UAVs are capable of covering a truly incredible distance — up to 3,500 kilometers.

That is, any territory of Russia up to the Urals is within our reach,” noted the head of the long-range drone group. Share

Jet drones are used quite often — the results of their work are truly impressive.

First of all, they actually play the role of full-fledged cruise missiles.

It's no secret that the Defense Forces don't receive many missiles from their allies. However, this hasn't stopped Ukraine, and long-range drones have become a good alternative.

If earlier the launch of dozens of UAVs was considered a serious achievement, now this number has increased to hundreds of units.