DIU named 3 key targets of the Defense Forces for strikes on the territory of the Russia
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Ukraine
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DIU named 3 key targets of the Defense Forces for strikes on the territory of the Russia

DIU
Читати українською
Source:  Ukrinform

Andriy Yusov, a representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, named three key targets of the Defense Forces for strikes on the territory of the Russian Federation. Among them is everything related to mobilization and recruitment processes on the territory of the Russian Federation.

Points of attention

  • The Ukrainian Defense Forces have identified three key targets for strikes on the territory of Russia, including disrupting mobilization and recruitment processes.
  • Ukraine's focus is on reducing Russia's ability to strike its territory and ensuring the safety of civilians.

The DIU has identified targets for strikes on Russia

Andriy Yusov spoke about this during the Black Sea Security Forum in Odessa.

According to Yusov, all three goals are focused on reducing the Russians' ability to strike at Ukrainian territory and kill civilians.

I will not reveal all our immediate goals and plans. But our priorities always concern three components. The first component is the processes of manufacturing weapons that kill our people and destroy cities. The second is what strengthens the mobilization and recruitment processes on the territory of the Russian Federation. And the third is everything that works to finance the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Andriy Yusov

Andriy Yusov

Representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense

He emphasized that Ukraine is not at war against civilian infrastructure.

In defense, we are forced to use and plan to implement long-range strikes. In defense, we are forced to destroy military infrastructure.

He also added that modern warfare requires rapid change and adaptation, and the survival of both Ukraine and all of Europe depends on this.

We need to adapt and change quickly. The question of survival depends on this. But it is not only Ukraine that must change, but also Europe. The Russians began this invasion according to old patterns and models. We survived because we learned to respond asymmetrically.

He also emphasized that European leaders cannot trust the Kremlin authorities.

Russia and Putin cannot be trusted, never. And if we remember how many times representatives of the Putin regime said that they were not going to attack Ukraine and remember how they are repeating today that they are not going to attack Europe, then we can draw certain analogies. We must constantly work on security.

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