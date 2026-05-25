DIU published data on the Russian jet drone "Geran-4"

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has published data on the new Russian jet attack drone "Geran-4".

DIU revealed the technological “kitchen” of the Russian UAV “Geran-4”

An interactive 3D model, components, and foreign component base of this UAV have been published on the War&Sanctions portal.

As noted in the GUR, this drone "was started by Russia as a countermeasure against the effectiveness of our UAV interceptors."

As part of the completion of preparations for serial production of Geran-4 (by January 2026), the first test launches were carried out from the Primorsk drone port in the Oryol region of the Russian Federation and the territory of the former Donetsk airport.

In May 2026, Russian troops began their combat use for strikes on the territory of Ukraine. Share

UAV “Geran-4”

As explained in the GUR, "to manufacture previous versions of the Geran-3 jet UAV, the enemy uses the glider of the Geran-2 gasoline aircraft. But such experience has shown that its strength is not enough for flights at high speeds, and even more so for maneuvering with a large overload."

The Geran-4 jet UAV has its own new airframe with improved aerodynamic quality, reinforced design and a turbojet engine with increased thrust. The wings are now not disconnected from the center section. To reduce air resistance, the number of technological hatches on the hull has been reduced.

The use of two types of turbojet engines in the Geran-4 UAV has been recorded: this is the discontinued Chinese engine Telefly LX-WP-160 (with a thrust of 160 kg/1600 N) and the Chinese engine, which was already found on the Geran-5 UAV — Telefly TF-TJ2000A (with a thrust of 200 kgf/1960 N).

The new "Geran-4" glider allows for active maneuvers at speeds from 300 to 400 km/h, and its reinforced design allows it to withstand significant overloads.

Thanks to this, the Geran-4 can reach speeds of up to 500 km/h and a flight altitude of up to 5,000 meters. The UAV is capable of carrying a high-explosive/thermobaric OFZBCH-50/TBBCH-50M (50 kg) or an enlarged thermobaric TBBCH-90 (90 kg) warhead at a distance of up to 450 kilometers.

The onboard control system and its electronic component base are identical to previous known UAVs manufactured by JSC "OEZ PPT "Alabuga". Share

The dimensions of the new Geranium-4 glider have not changed and are the standard 3.5 m in length and 3 m in width (wingspan).