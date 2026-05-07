DIU published data on 12 tankers of the Russian shadow fleet

Today's update, in particular, includes ten tankers of the so-called shadow fleet under convenient and false flags, with an opaque ownership structure, as well as two tankers of Greek shipping companies.

All of them are united by the transportation of oil and petroleum products in the interests of large Russian oil and gas companies — Surgutneftegaz, Rosneft, Novatek, Lukoil, etc. Such exports are the main source of funding for the Russian military budget for waging war against Ukraine.

All tankers published today and almost all captains published have already been sanctioned by Ukraine for illegal activities and work for the aggressor. To strengthen the counteraction, it is necessary to synchronize such sanctions by partners, and, accordingly, ban such vessels from entering ports, their servicing, and ban such captains from entering civilized countries.

Captains, as the most important people on a seagoing vessel, know not only the owners of shadow tankers, but also have information about the cargo and its value, the technical condition, and existing problems of the vessel, thereby assessing the risks it poses to the environment.