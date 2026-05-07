DIU published data on 12 tankers of the Russian shadow fleet

DIU of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine in the “Sea Vessels” section of the “War&Sanctions” portal publishes data on 12 tankers involved in Russian maritime exports of oil and petroleum products, and over 200 captains of such tankers and vessels that transported military cargo and products stolen from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine in the interests of the Russian Federation.
Points of attention
- The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine exposes 12 tankers of the Russian shadow fleet involved in the maritime export of oil and petroleum products.
- These tankers transport military cargo and stolen products from temporarily occupied territories in the interests of the Russian Federation, serving as a significant source of funding for the Russian military budget.
War&Sanctions: DIU MO publishes another batch of tankers and captains of the Russian shadow fleet
Today's update, in particular, includes ten tankers of the so-called shadow fleet under convenient and false flags, with an opaque ownership structure, as well as two tankers of Greek shipping companies.
All of them are united by the transportation of oil and petroleum products in the interests of large Russian oil and gas companies — Surgutneftegaz, Rosneft, Novatek, Lukoil, etc. Such exports are the main source of funding for the Russian military budget for waging war against Ukraine.
All tankers published today and almost all captains published have already been sanctioned by Ukraine for illegal activities and work for the aggressor. To strengthen the counteraction, it is necessary to synchronize such sanctions by partners, and, accordingly, ban such vessels from entering ports, their servicing, and ban such captains from entering civilized countries.
Captains, as the most important people on a seagoing vessel, know not only the owners of shadow tankers, but also have information about the cargo and its value, the technical condition, and existing problems of the vessel, thereby assessing the risks it poses to the environment.
It is the captains, contrary to international rules, industry standards, best practices, and sanction restrictions, who resort to deceptive, high-risk tactics of disabling, manipulating the AIS system, entering inaccurate information into the logbook of routes, vessel positions, and STS transmissions with dangerous cargo and sanctioned vessels.
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