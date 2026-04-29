DIU revealed the number of foreign mercenaries in the Russian army
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World
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DIU revealed the number of foreign mercenaries in the Russian army

DIU
Читати українською
Source:  RBC Ukraine

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has data on more than 28,000 foreigners who have signed contracts with the Russian Armed Forces, and this figure continues to grow.

Points of attention

  • The Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine's Ministry of Defense has identified over 28,000 foreigners serving in the Russian Armed Forces, with the number continuously increasing.
  • Foreign mercenaries from 136 countries are involved in the Russian army's operations, excluding North Korean military personnel.

Over 28,000 foreign mercenaries are fighting for Russia

This was stated by the representative of the GUR and the secretary of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, Dmitry Usov, during the presentation of the report "Combatants, Mercenaries or Victims of Human Trafficking? How Russia Exploits Foreign Fighters in the War Against Ukraine."

According to him, 28,391 foreigners have currently been identified for whom the Ukrainian side has personal data, including citizenship.

This is the number that is directly known as certain personal data. That is, we operate with specific names, personal data and (data about — ed.) the citizenship of these (people — ed.).

According to intelligence, citizens of 136 countries are fighting in the Russian army. This figure does not include soldiers from North Korea, who are estimated to number almost 14,100.

Usov also stressed that Russia does not actually release foreigners after their contracts end. According to him, at least 3,080 people remain in the army even after their formal service ends.

I would like to draw attention to the figure of 3,080 people — these are citizens of foreign countries who have concluded contracts, in which these contracts have expired, but they have not left the ranks of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation. Russia will continue to use them.

In addition, the Russian Defense Ministry plans to continue to increase the recruitment of foreigners. According to Usov, in 2026, Moscow intends to conclude almost 19,000 more contracts with citizens of other countries.

Intelligence also records an increase in the number of foreigners being taken prisoner. Currently, citizens of 48 countries are among the prisoners, amounting to hundreds of people.

According to Usov, foreigners are recruited not only to combat units, but also to enterprises of the military-industrial complex, after which they can be used in war.

He added that Russia uses foreigners as an "opener" — they are involved in assaults to identify the positions of Ukrainian forces.

That is, the Russian Federation uses them in meat assaults, uses them directly in assaults on certain tactical directions.

According to him, among the foreigners attracted by Russia are citizens of the CSTO countries, as well as countries in Africa, Asia, and Europe.

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