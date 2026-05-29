"Russian smuggling channel eliminated." First details of special operation by the State Security Service, the Security Service of Ukraine, and the Navy

On May 29, it became known that employees of the “Timur Special Unit” of the GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, together with the Security Service of Ukraine and the Ukrainian Navy, conducted a multi-stage special operation, the main goal of which was to eliminate the Russian smuggling channel. What is important to understand is that it lasted for more than a year.

Special operation of the State Security Service, the Security Service of Ukraine and the Navy — first details

Thanks to joint efforts, we managed to expose and stop the activities of an organized criminal group.

What is important to understand is that she is involved in the smuggling of excisable goods, the illegal smuggling of people across the state border of Ukraine, and the movement of explosives from the territory of Abkhazia, which is controlled by the aggressor state of Russia.

The GUR officially confirmed that the operation of a maritime smuggling channel through the Black Sea has been documented.

The organizers of the scheme attempted to use the resources of the Ukrainian security and defense sector for the logistical support of illegal cargo in the area of Zmiiniy Island. Thanks to the work of the operatives, the criminal activity was fully documented and its participants were identified. Share

As part of the final stage of the special operation, it was possible to detain the group members directly during an attempt to illegally smuggle a person across the state border of Ukraine and transport another batch of smuggled cargo.

In the territory of Odessa and Chernivtsi regions, the following were seized: