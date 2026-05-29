Russia's war of aggression has crossed another line — von der Leyen

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that the incident with the downing of a Russian drone on a residential building in Romania indicates that Russia has crossed another line in this war.
Points of attention
- The head of the European Council emphasizes the reckless and irresponsible nature of Russia's actions on EU territory and commits to strengthening defense capabilities through sanctions.
- The incident underscores the need for unity and solidarity within the EU to address Russia's escalating aggression and violations of international law.
The EU condemned a new crime by the Russian Federation on the territory of the European Union and NATO
Amidst the recent events, von der Leyen declared "full solidarity with Romania and its people."
According to her, official Brussels is determined to continue to maximize security and deterrence potential, especially on the eastern border.
In addition, she promised that pressure on Russia would also increase.
The head of the European Council, Antonio Costa, made an official statement on this matter.
He drew attention to the fact that the new phase of escalation by Russia on EU territory is reckless and irresponsible.
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