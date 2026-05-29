Russia's war of aggression has crossed another line — von der Leyen

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that the incident with the downing of a Russian drone on a residential building in Romania indicates that Russia has crossed another line in this war.

The EU condemned a new crime by the Russian Federation on the territory of the European Union and NATO

Amidst the recent events, von der Leyen declared "full solidarity with Romania and its people."

Russia's war of aggression has crossed another border. A Russian drone has entered Romanian territory and struck a densely populated area, causing civilian casualties. In the EU. Ursula von der Leyen Head of the European Commission

According to her, official Brussels is determined to continue to maximize security and deterrence potential, especially on the eastern border.

In addition, she promised that pressure on Russia would also increase.

The head of the European Council, Antonio Costa, made an official statement on this matter.

He drew attention to the fact that the new phase of escalation by Russia on EU territory is reckless and irresponsible.