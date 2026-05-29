Romania calls on NATO to invoke Article 4 after Russian attack

The shooting down of a Russian drone into a residential building in Romania is a pretext for invoking NATO's Article 4 regarding consultations with allies. This was stated by the head of Romanian diplomacy, Oana Coi.
Points of attention
- The country's President is expected to convene the National Security Council to address the situation.
- Constant communication between Romanian officials, NATO allies, and the Secretary General highlights the seriousness of the situation.
Romania demands consultations within NATO
Journalists asked the Romanian Foreign Minister whether, after all the recent events, Article 4 of the NATO Treaty should be activated — she answered in the affirmative.
According to her, this is a tool that Romania can really use.
The diplomat was also asked whether a meeting of the National Security Council would be convened after the Russian drone strike.
She confirmed that this issue is already being discussed.
The Romanian Foreign Minister added that the country's president intends to make the necessary announcements today.
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