Romania calls on NATO to invoke Article 4 after Russian attack

The shooting down of a Russian drone into a residential building in Romania is a pretext for invoking NATO's Article 4 regarding consultations with allies. This was stated by the head of Romanian diplomacy, Oana Coi.

Romania demands consultations within NATO

Journalists asked the Romanian Foreign Minister whether, after all the recent events, Article 4 of the NATO Treaty should be activated — she answered in the affirmative.

"Last night's incident falls into the category of incidents that justify the use of this type of instrument. It is about consultations between allied states at a time when one of them believes that there is a threat to its security. It is clear that the application of Article 4 is a joint decision," Oana Tsoi stressed. Share

According to her, this is a tool that Romania can really use.

The diplomat was also asked whether a meeting of the National Security Council would be convened after the Russian drone strike.

She confirmed that this issue is already being discussed.

The Romanian Foreign Minister added that the country's president intends to make the necessary announcements today.