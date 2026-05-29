Russia strikes Turkish ship — photo

On the morning of May 29, the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that the aggressor country Russia had carried out a targeted attack on a Turkish vessel that was heading from one of the ports in the Odessa region to Turkey.

Turkish ship hit by Russian attack — all the details

At night, the enemy, using a UAV, attacked the dry cargo ship ANT, which, under the flag of Vanuatu (ship-owning country Turkey), was heading from one of the ports of the Odessa region to Turkey with cargo on board, — says the official statement of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Share

Photo: facebook.com/navy.mil.gov.ua

In addition, it is noted that a fire broke out on board due to a hit to the ship's superstructure.

Photo: facebook.com/navy.mil.gov.ua

Units of the Maritime Search and Rescue Service and the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine immediately joined in its elimination.

Photo: facebook.com/navy.mil.gov.ua

It was thanks to their coordinated and professional actions that the fire was quickly brought under control.

Photo: facebook.com/navy.mil.gov.ua

Two injured crew members were promptly evacuated by Ukrainian Navy boats and taken to a medical facility. Share

Photo: facebook.com/navy.mil.gov.ua

The Ukrainian authorities draw the world's attention to the fact that it is Russia that continues to purposefully pose a threat to international maritime transport by attacking civilian infrastructure and merchant ships.

Photo: facebook.com/navy.mil.gov.ua