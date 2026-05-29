Russia strikes Turkish ship — photo

On the morning of May 29, the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that the aggressor country Russia had carried out a targeted attack on a Turkish vessel that was heading from one of the ports in the Odessa region to Turkey.
Points of attention
- Official Ankara is yet to respond to Russia's aggression towards the Turkish ship.
- The collaboration between Maritime Search and Rescue Service and the Ukrainian Navy played a crucial role in controlling the fire.
Turkish ship hit by Russian attack — all the details
In addition, it is noted that a fire broke out on board due to a hit to the ship's superstructure.
Units of the Maritime Search and Rescue Service and the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine immediately joined in its elimination.
It was thanks to their coordinated and professional actions that the fire was quickly brought under control.
The Ukrainian authorities draw the world's attention to the fact that it is Russia that continues to purposefully pose a threat to international maritime transport by attacking civilian infrastructure and merchant ships.
Official Ankara has not yet reacted to Russia's new crime.
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