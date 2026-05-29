Russian drone crashes into high-rise building in Romania, two people injured

On the night of May 29, it became known that a Russian drone crashed into a high-rise building in the Romanian border city of Galati. It hit an apartment, causing a fire. According to the latest reports, two civilians were injured.

Civilians injured in Russian attack in Romania

What is important to understand is that the day before, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported an attack by Russian drones on the Odessa region.

According to eyewitnesses in Romania, they woke up at night when they heard the characteristic noise of a drone in flight.

A little later, a loud explosion rang out, and later a fire broke out in an apartment on the 10th floor.

Rescue services and police were at the scene. Local authorities officially confirmed that 70 people were evacuated from the building.

An apartment hit by a drone in a residential building sustained significant damage. Two people suffered minor injuries and acute stress reactions. Share

An official statement on this matter was made by the director of the Galați Regional Ambulance Service, Daniela Ențu.

According to her, the injured woman received first-degree burns, and the 14-year-old boy experienced an acute stress reaction.

Both victims are currently receiving medical attention.

The Romanian Ministry of Defense has already confirmed that the drone that crashed into a high-rise building in Galati was Russian.

To intercept it, two F-16 fighters, supported by an IAR 330 SOCAT helicopter, took off from Feteşti airbase at 01:19. The pilots had permission to destroy the target.

After the UAV was detected, the population of Tulcea, Galati, and Braila counties was notified via the Ro-Alert system.