Putin plans to end the war with Ukraine by the end of 2026 — insiders

Anonymous sources tell Bloomberg that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin intends to end his war of aggression against Ukraine by the end of this year. However, he is determined to do so exclusively on his own terms.

Putin's plans for Ukraine have changed dramatically

According to insiders, more and more people around the Russian dictator are inclined to believe that the situation on the battlefield has reached a stalemate and has no obvious ending scenario.

Despite this, Putin is determined to end the fighting exclusively on terms that he will consider his own “victory.”

What is important to understand is that, first of all, it is about total control over Donbas and a large-scale security agreement with Europe, which involves the official recognition of the occupied territories as Russian.

Official Moscow continues to deny the existence of specific deadlines. According to a Kremlin spokesman, Putin did not set specific terms.

Bloomberg's editorial team draws attention to the fact that by mid-May, the Ukrainian Defense Forces were able to successfully stabilize most of the front and almost completely stop the Russian offensive.