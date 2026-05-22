Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov has clearly outlined a new strategic goal for the Defense Forces directly on the battlefield. The idea is that the Russian army must lose at least 200 of its soldiers for every square kilometer of Ukrainian territory captured.

Russia's losses should continue to grow

According to Mikhail Fedorov, every kilometer captured by the Russians costs the enemy anomalous losses.

What is important to understand is that in October 2025, the Russian army lost 67 soldiers — killed or wounded — for every square kilometer of the offensive.

However, in January 2026, there were already 165 occupiers — that is, more than twice as many.

Fedorov officially confirmed that in February the enemy was losing 244 per km², in March — as many as 254, and in April — 179.

\The Minister of Defense of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that during the past month alone, the Russian Federation troops were missing 35,203 of their soldiers.