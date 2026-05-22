Fedorov named Ukraine's new strategic goal at the front
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Ukraine
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Fedorov named Ukraine's new strategic goal at the front

Fedorov
Читати українською
Source:  Business Insider

Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov has clearly outlined a new strategic goal for the Defense Forces directly on the battlefield. The idea is that the Russian army must lose at least 200 of its soldiers for every square kilometer of Ukrainian territory captured.

Points of attention

  • Ukraine aims to intensify combat operations, liberate territories, and continue inflicting losses on the enemy to maintain strategic advantage.
  • Mykhailo Fedorov confirmed increasing casualties with 244 soldiers lost per km² in February, 254 in March, and 179 in April, emphasizing the effectiveness of Ukraine's defense strategy.

Russia's losses should continue to grow

According to Mikhail Fedorov, every kilometer captured by the Russians costs the enemy anomalous losses.

What is important to understand is that in October 2025, the Russian army lost 67 soldiers — killed or wounded — for every square kilometer of the offensive.

However, in January 2026, there were already 165 occupiers — that is, more than twice as many.

Fedorov officially confirmed that in February the enemy was losing 244 per km², in March — as many as 254, and in April — 179.

\The Minister of Defense of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that during the past month alone, the Russian Federation troops were missing 35,203 of their soldiers.

Our strategic goal is to inflict at least 200 casualties on the enemy for every square kilometer of the offensive. The dynamics show that Ukraine has significantly slowed down the enemy's offensive and is gradually regaining the initiative. At the same time, we are intensifying combat operations and liberating territories.

Mykhailo Fedorov

Mykhailo Fedorov

Minister of Defense of Ukraine

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