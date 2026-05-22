Defense forces dismantled 12 areas of concentration of the Russian army

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that on May 21, aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Ukrainian troops successfully attacked 12 areas of concentration of manpower and three UAV control points of the Russian occupiers.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian troops face continuous threats from missile strikes, air raids, kamikaze drones, and attacks on settlements, showcasing the relentless defense efforts.
- The detailed statistics on Russian Army losses highlight the intensity of the conflict and the determination of Ukrainian forces to protect their homeland.
Losses of the Russian Army as of May 22, 2026
The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 05/22/26 were approximately:
personnel — about 1,353,860 (+880) people
tanks — 11,944 (+1) units.
armored combat vehicles — 24,594 (+3) units.
artillery systems — 42,511 (+57) units.
MLRS — 1,798 (+1) units.
air defense systems — 1,390 (+1) units.
ground robotic complexes — 1,440 (+4) units.
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 304,659 (+1,872) units.
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 98,205 (+135) units.
Yesterday, the enemy carried out one missile strike using one rocket and 95 air strikes, dropping 288 guided bombs.
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