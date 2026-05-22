Defense forces dismantled 12 areas of concentration of the Russian army
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Defense forces dismantled 12 areas of concentration of the Russian army

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Defense forces dismantled 12 areas of concentration of the Russian army
Читати українською

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that on May 21, aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Ukrainian troops successfully attacked 12 areas of concentration of manpower and three UAV control points of the Russian occupiers.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian troops face continuous threats from missile strikes, air raids, kamikaze drones, and attacks on settlements, showcasing the relentless defense efforts.
  • The detailed statistics on Russian Army losses highlight the intensity of the conflict and the determination of Ukrainian forces to protect their homeland.

Losses of the Russian Army as of May 22, 2026

The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 05/22/26 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 1,353,860 (+880) people

  • tanks — 11,944 (+1) units.

  • armored combat vehicles — 24,594 (+3) units.

  • artillery systems — 42,511 (+57) units.

  • MLRS — 1,798 (+1) units.

  • air defense systems — 1,390 (+1) units.

  • ground robotic complexes — 1,440 (+4) units.

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 304,659 (+1,872) units.

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 98,205 (+135) units.

Yesterday, the enemy carried out one missile strike using one rocket and 95 air strikes, dropping 288 guided bombs.

In addition, it used 9,655 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,285 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, including 16 from multiple launch rocket systems.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Pentagon confirms successful Ukrainian counteroffensive
The Pentagon analyzed Ukraine's recent success on the front
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Air battle between Russia and Ukraine — 115 targets neutralized
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air defense repels another Russian attack
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Sibiga announced a turning point in Russia's war against Ukraine
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
Ukraine got another chance to win

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?