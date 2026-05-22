Sibiga announced a turning point in Russia's war against Ukraine
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Politics
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Sibiga announced a turning point in Russia's war against Ukraine

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
Ukraine got another chance to win
Читати українською

According to Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga, the turning point in the war is happening right now, as Ukraine has significantly strengthened its positions not only on the front, but also in the international arena. Moreover, he added, Russia continues to rapidly weaken.

Points of attention

  • Ukraine, under Sibiga's leadership, emphasizes the need for diplomatic efforts, increased pressure on Russia, and strategic use of force to achieve a turning point in the conflict.
  • Sibiga's analysis underscores the importance of international support and collaboration in bringing about a resolution to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.

Ukraine got another chance to win

The head of Ukrainian diplomacy shared his thoughts on this matter during an informal meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council in Helsingborg.

He drew attention to the fact that Ukraine is no longer simply asking allies for help, but has actually become a participant in guaranteeing security, a donor and a partner ready to share its experience with partners.

According to Szybiga, increasing defense spending is a guarantee of peace.

And I call on every NATO member to contribute to Ukraine's defense. This investment will bring the greatest peace dividend of our lifetime.

Andriy Sybiga

Andriy Sybiga

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

Against this background, the diplomat added that pressure on the aggressor country, Russia, is increasing, and also suggested that a "turning point in the war" is happening right now.

Ukraine is holding the line, and Russia's human resources are no longer a decisive advantage, Andriy Sybiga emphasized.

According to the minister, it is quite possible to restore a just peace if Kyiv and its allies focus on 3 key elements: diplomacy, pressure, and force.

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