Air battle between Russia and Ukraine — 115 targets neutralized

During the night of May 21-22, Russian invaders attacked peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages with 124 Shahed attack UAVs (including jet-powered ones), Gerber, Italmas, and Parody-type simulator drones.

Air defense repels another Russian attack

The enemy air attack began as early as 6:00 PM on May 21.

Russian drones flew from the following directions: Kursk, Shatalovo, Orel, Bryansk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, Gvardiyske — TOT AR Crimea.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 115 enemy Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas UAVs and drones of other types in the north, south, and east of the country. Share

7 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 5 locations, as well as downed UAVs (fragments) falling in 5 locations.