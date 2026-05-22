Air battle between Russia and Ukraine — 115 targets neutralized

During the night of May 21-22, Russian invaders attacked peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages with 124 Shahed attack UAVs (including jet-powered ones), Gerber, Italmas, and Parody-type simulator drones.
Points of attention
- The ongoing conflict underscores the importance of air defense systems and vigilance in protecting Ukrainian airspace.
- Stay updated on the situation as Ukrainian defenders continue to hold the sky and strive for victory amidst the escalating tensions.
Air defense repels another Russian attack
The enemy air attack began as early as 6:00 PM on May 21.
Russian drones flew from the following directions: Kursk, Shatalovo, Orel, Bryansk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, Gvardiyske — TOT AR Crimea.
Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.
7 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 5 locations, as well as downed UAVs (fragments) falling in 5 locations.
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