Air battle between Russia and Ukraine — 115 targets neutralized
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Ukraine
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Air battle between Russia and Ukraine — 115 targets neutralized

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air defense repels another Russian attack
Читати українською

During the night of May 21-22, Russian invaders attacked peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages with 124 Shahed attack UAVs (including jet-powered ones), Gerber, Italmas, and Parody-type simulator drones.

Points of attention

  • The ongoing conflict underscores the importance of air defense systems and vigilance in protecting Ukrainian airspace.
  • Stay updated on the situation as Ukrainian defenders continue to hold the sky and strive for victory amidst the escalating tensions.

Air defense repels another Russian attack

The enemy air attack began as early as 6:00 PM on May 21.

Russian drones flew from the following directions: Kursk, Shatalovo, Orel, Bryansk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, Gvardiyske — TOT AR Crimea.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 115 enemy Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas UAVs and drones of other types in the north, south, and east of the country.

7 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 5 locations, as well as downed UAVs (fragments) falling in 5 locations.

The attack continues, there are several enemy UAVs in the airspace. Follow safety rules! Let's hold the sky! Together — to victory! — call on the Ukrainian defenders.

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