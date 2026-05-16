"Russia is weakening." Estonia warns Europe against a wrong move
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Politics
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"Russia is weakening." Estonia warns Europe against a wrong move

Russia needs to be defeated, not negotiated with
Читати українською
Source:  Bloomberg

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna believes that Europe should not resume dialogue with Russia, especially against the backdrop of Ukraine's strengthening positions in the war.

Points of attention

  • Estonia opposes the idea of rushing into negotiations with a weakening Russia and emphasizes the importance of putting pressure on the Kremlin.
  • Russian attempts to resume dialogue with Europe are seen as a sign of weakness in the ongoing conflict, prompting Estonia to advocate for a tougher stance against Russia.

Russia needs to be defeated, not negotiated with

The Estonian Foreign Minister drew attention to the fact that the Kremlin itself is already trying to resume dialogue with Europe.

This only indicates one thing — Russia is losing the advantage in the war, so it will try to negotiate.

Against this background, Margus Tsahkna called for strengthening sanctions against the Russian Federation, rather than succumbing to its diplomatic tricks.

"Now is not the time for talks or negotiations. Now is the time to put pressure on Russia," he stressed.

The statement by the Estonian Foreign Minister indicates that there is no common position in Europe on this issue.

The fact is that Finnish President Alexander Stubb has recently been increasingly actively urging his European Union colleagues to contact the Kremlin.

He said this was the only way to agree on an end to the war.

"We are not very positive about this idea that everyone is rushing to Moscow and offering to start negotiations because Russia is weakening. Now is not the time," the Estonian Foreign Minister voiced his position.

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