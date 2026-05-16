France is ready to work on anti-ballistic missiles — Zelenskyy

On May 16, Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he had held important talks with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron. The presidents focused on many issues, including anti-ballistic missiles for Ukraine.

Zelenskyy spoke about Macron's new decision

According to the Ukrainian leader, he and the French president consistently maintain coordination in all directions.

Against this background, Zelensky expressed gratitude to Macron for his principled condemnation of Russian strikes on Ukrainian cities and villages.

These strikes demonstrate very clearly what Russia is and why we all need to strengthen our common defense against all threats. France is ready to work on anti-ballistics. This is a strong decision and an important step. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

Also in the focus of the Ukrainian and French leaders was strengthening air defense capabilities to repel Russian attacks now.

Macron has made it clear that he is ready to work in this direction.

According to Zelensky, the European track was also discussed — the opening of all negotiation clusters in the near future. Official Paris is also ready to contribute