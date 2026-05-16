The US Congress assessed the chance of approving new aid for Ukraine
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Ukraine
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The US Congress assessed the chance of approving new aid for Ukraine

Ukraine may not receive long-awaited aid from the US
Читати українською
Source:  Radio Svoboda

Republican Brian Mast does not believe that the United States Congress will approve a new financial aid package for Ukraine. Despite this, he may still support strengthening sanctions against Russia.

Points of attention

  • Recent statements by American politicians reveal a growing skepticism towards backing Ukraine among Republicans close to President Donald Trump, signifying potential shifts in foreign policy priorities.
  • The uncertainty surrounding aid for Ukraine underscores the importance of understanding evolving dynamics within the US Congress and implications for international relations in the region.

Ukraine may not receive long-awaited aid from the US

Brian Mast voiced his position on this matter to reporters.

He is inclined to believe that it is Europe that should take on "greater responsibility" for supporting Ukraine, because this war is taking place on its continent.

"I don't believe you will see a new American security assistance package for Ukraine — $6 billion, $60 billion, or any other amount," the Republican said.

Against this background, he also voiced the prediction that the US Department of Defense will continue to transfer important intelligence data to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as allow the sale and transfer of weapons.

Mast believes that these processes will continue, "even if Congress does not approve a new large-scale aid package."

Journalists draw attention to the fact that recent statements by American politicians indicate an increasingly skeptical attitude towards support for Ukraine among Republicans close to US President Donald Trump.

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