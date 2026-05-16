The US Congress assessed the chance of approving new aid for Ukraine

Republican Brian Mast does not believe that the United States Congress will approve a new financial aid package for Ukraine. Despite this, he may still support strengthening sanctions against Russia.

Ukraine may not receive long-awaited aid from the US

Brian Mast voiced his position on this matter to reporters.

He is inclined to believe that it is Europe that should take on "greater responsibility" for supporting Ukraine, because this war is taking place on its continent.

"I don't believe you will see a new American security assistance package for Ukraine — $6 billion, $60 billion, or any other amount," the Republican said. Share

Against this background, he also voiced the prediction that the US Department of Defense will continue to transfer important intelligence data to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as allow the sale and transfer of weapons.

Mast believes that these processes will continue, "even if Congress does not approve a new large-scale aid package."

Journalists draw attention to the fact that recent statements by American politicians indicate an increasingly skeptical attitude towards support for Ukraine among Republicans close to US President Donald Trump.