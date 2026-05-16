Russia is using a new tactic of massive attacks on Ukraine

Business Insider experts have concluded that Russia has once again changed its operational model to force Ukraine to surrender. This time, it is about massive missile and drone attacks that last for many hours in a row.

Russia hopes to finally shake the psyche of Ukrainians

Everyone has long noticed that the Russian Federation has begun to carry out massive attacks not only at night, as has been the case for the last 4 years, but also during the day.

Western experts believe that this is also part of the enemy's tactics.

It aims to exhaust the civilian population as much as possible and intimidate it.

Ukrainian analyst Igor Anokhin from the Institute of Science and International Security commented on this matter.

In his opinion, it is still too early to talk about a fully established scheme, but it is already becoming a “new operating model.”

Since the Russian army cannot achieve significant successes on the battlefield, the Kremlin has decided to intensify the terror of the civilian population.

Dictator Putin's plan is quite simple — the Ukrainian people will get tired of the prolonged attacks and will demand from Volodymyr Zelenskyy an end to the war under any conditions.

Anokhin draws attention to the fact that the enemy is not just destroying facilities and military targets, but is also shaking the psyche of Ukrainians.