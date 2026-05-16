Bodies of 528 fallen defenders returned to Ukraine

On May 16, as part of repatriation efforts, Ukraine managed to return the bodies of 528 dead, which Russia claims may belong to Ukrainian soldiers. This was reported by the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

Repatriation measures between Ukraine and the Russian Federation continue

Law enforcement investigators, together with representatives of expert institutions, will take all necessary measures aimed at identifying the repatriated deceased, the KSHPV statement says. Share

What is important to understand is that repatriation measures were implemented thanks to coordinated work:

representatives of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War,

Joint Center at the Security Service of Ukraine,

Armed Forces of Ukraine,

Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine,

Office of the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine,

Secretariat of the Commissioner for Persons Missing in Special Circumstances,

State Emergency Service of Ukraine,

other structures of the Security and Defense Sector of Ukraine.

Against this background, the KSHPV expressed its gratitude to the International Committee of the Red Cross for its assistance and support in the implementation of repatriation measures.