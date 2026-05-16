Bodies of 528 fallen defenders returned to Ukraine
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Ukraine
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Bodies of 528 fallen defenders returned to Ukraine

The Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War (CHTPW)
Repatriation measures between Ukraine and the Russian Federation continue
Читати українською

On May 16, as part of repatriation efforts, Ukraine managed to return the bodies of 528 dead, which Russia claims may belong to Ukrainian soldiers. This was reported by the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

Points of attention

  • The International Committee of the Red Cross provided assistance and support in implementing repatriation measures, highlighting the importance of international cooperation.
  • The Joint Center for the Provision of Measures of the Central Military District of the Armed Forces of Ukraine played a significant role in transporting repatriated deceased persons and coordinating activities.

Repatriation measures between Ukraine and the Russian Federation continue

Law enforcement investigators, together with representatives of expert institutions, will take all necessary measures aimed at identifying the repatriated deceased, the KSHPV statement says.

What is important to understand is that repatriation measures were implemented thanks to coordinated work:

  • representatives of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War,

  • Joint Center at the Security Service of Ukraine,

  • Armed Forces of Ukraine,

  • Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine,

  • Office of the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine,

  • Secretariat of the Commissioner for Persons Missing in Special Circumstances,

  • State Emergency Service of Ukraine,

  • other structures of the Security and Defense Sector of Ukraine.

Against this background, the KSHPV expressed its gratitude to the International Committee of the Red Cross for its assistance and support in the implementation of repatriation measures.

Special thanks to the personnel of the Joint Center for the Provision of Measures of the Central Military District of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which transports repatriated deceased persons to specialized state institutions, organizes the transfer of bodies of the deceased to representatives of law enforcement agencies in the Ministry of Internal Affairs and forensic medical examination in the Ministry of Health system, as well as to representatives of civil-military cooperation structures of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who carry out general coordination.

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