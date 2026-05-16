On May 16, as part of repatriation efforts, Ukraine managed to return the bodies of 528 dead, which Russia claims may belong to Ukrainian soldiers. This was reported by the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.
Points of attention
- The International Committee of the Red Cross provided assistance and support in implementing repatriation measures, highlighting the importance of international cooperation.
- The Joint Center for the Provision of Measures of the Central Military District of the Armed Forces of Ukraine played a significant role in transporting repatriated deceased persons and coordinating activities.
Repatriation measures between Ukraine and the Russian Federation continue
What is important to understand is that repatriation measures were implemented thanks to coordinated work:
representatives of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War,
Joint Center at the Security Service of Ukraine,
Armed Forces of Ukraine,
Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine,
Office of the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine,
Secretariat of the Commissioner for Persons Missing in Special Circumstances,
State Emergency Service of Ukraine,
other structures of the Security and Defense Sector of Ukraine.
Against this background, the KSHPV expressed its gratitude to the International Committee of the Red Cross for its assistance and support in the implementation of repatriation measures.
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