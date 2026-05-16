On May 16, a local chemical plant in Nevinnomyssk, Stavropol Krai, Russia, was hit by Ukrainian drones. According to eyewitnesses, a large-scale fire broke out at the plant, which has not yet been contained.

“Bavovna” in Russia on May 16 — all the details and video

At around 02:30, it became known that the Ukrainian Defense Forces were striking the chemical enterprise “Nevinnomyssk Azot” in the city of Nevinnomyssk, Stavropol Territory.

The fact of the air attack at night was officially confirmed by the Kremlin's protege in the region, Vladimir Vladimirov.

According to local residents, the fire at the enterprise broke out after a series of loud explosions.

It is worth noting that this plant has been attacked by Ukraine at least 6 times during the last 4 years of the full-scale war.

What is important to understand is that Nevinnomyssk Azot is the largest chemical industry enterprise in the south of the aggressor country. It is part of the EuroChem-Azot holding.

This plant produces a number of chemical compounds that have a dual purpose — civilian in agrochemistry, and strategic — in the military sphere.

In addition, Russian media are reporting a large-scale fire in Russia's Naberezhnye Chelny, located in Tatarstan. It began shortly after the alarm was declared amid the threat of a drone attack.

According to preliminary data, the fire has covered 6,000 square meters. This time, a company producing electrical equipment is allegedly burning.