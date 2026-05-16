Trump announces elimination of "world's most active terrorist"

On May 16, White House President Donald Trump announced that the American and Nigerian military were able to destroy Abu Bilal al-Minuki, the deputy commander of the ISIS terrorist organization.

The US continues to weaken ISIS

Tonight, at my command, brave American troops and the Nigerian Armed Forces flawlessly executed a carefully planned and extremely complex operation to eliminate the world's most active terrorist on the battlefield. Donald Trump President of the United States

According to the head of the White House, the new target was Abu Bilal al-Minuki.

What is important to understand is that we are talking about the second-ranking leader of ISIS in the world.

The latter hoped to be able to hide in Africa, but he had no idea that the US knew about all his movements and plans from its insiders.

"He will no longer terrorize the people of Africa or help plan operations against Americans. With his elimination, ISIS's global operations are significantly weakened," Donald Trump assured. Share

As mentioned earlier, a few months ago, the American leader announced United States strikes on Islamic State militants in northwestern Nigeria.